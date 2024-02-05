Bill honoring Dessie Bebout passes U.S. Senate Committee

(Shoshoni, WY) – A bipartisan bill honoring the life and legacy of former Shoshoni Postmaster Dessie A. Bebout passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs last week.

The bipartisan legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Tom Carper (D-Del.), honors Dessie Bebout by naming the local post office in Shoshoni, Wyoming after her. Bebout, a WWII veteran, passed away last year at the age of 102.

Bebout’s honored career with the U.S. Postal Service began in 1962. She became Postmaster for Shoshoni, Wyoming and served her state for 13 years with distinction.

“Dessie’s life and legacy truly embody what it means to live the Wyoming way of life. Dessie was a trailblazer and a patriot who made incredible contributions to communities across Wyoming,” said Senator Barrasso. “We are so grateful for her years of service to our nation in World War II and as Shoshoni Postmaster in Wyoming. Naming the Shoshoni Post Office after her will ensure her legacy carries on for future generations. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this bill to permanently honor Dessie Bebout in her community for years to come.”

“Dessie Bebout was a trailblazer for women across Wyoming, and I can think of no better name for the Shoshoni Post Office to bear,” said Senator Lummis. “From her service in WWII to serving as the Shoshoni Postmaster, it is our responsibility to ensure her legacy lives on. The passage of this bill out of committee brings us one step closer to ensuring future generations of men and women remember her great service to our nation, and I am looking forward to getting this bill across the finish line.”

“Dessie dedicated her life to service as one of the first enlisted women in the military after the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Senator Carper. “As a fellow Navy veteran, I want to honor the sacrifice she made for our country, and I’m proud to work with Senator Barrasso to pass this bill out of committee in her memory. I look forward to taking a final vote on the Senate floor so that Dessie’s memory lives on in her community.”

After graduating from Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander, Bebout worked for the Fremont County Extension Service and at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Bebout enlisted in the U.S. Navy as part of the “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” or WAVES program.

In addition to her career in the U.S. Postal Service, Bebout served as a Fremont County Election Judge, in the Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce, Shoshoni PTA, Wyoming Women’s Commission, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary and on the Riverton Hospital Board among many other organizations.

As a result of her military and civic service, she was awarded the Wyoming Women of Distinction award from the Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues. She also received the Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution.