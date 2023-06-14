‘You won!’ – Check out the exact moment the LMS PE Department, Saber News team was awarded $100K fitness center

(Lander, WY) – It was announced last month that both Lander Middle School and Arapahoe schools were awarded $100,000 “DON’T QUIT!” Fitness Centers, thanks to Governor Mark Gordon and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

LMS and Arapahoe schools were joined by Sheridan Junior High as the only schools in Wyoming to receive the award, with official ribbon-cutting ceremonies planned for sometime in the fall.

One of the main reasons LMS was able to win the award was the following submission video produced by the school’s Saber News team, who have also been receiving tips and training from County 10 broadcasting.

After weeks of anticipation, the LMS PE Department and the Saber News Team were invited to a video conference with Steinfeld himself, and as evidenced by the NFGFC video shared below showing the various school’s reactions, the crew could not hold back their excitement at hearing those two magic words, “You won!” h/t LMS h/t LMS





“We had aspirations of enhancing our fitness units as that was the main and one of the only units a class of 25+ could do in the aux gym because of limited space,” PE teacher Jordon Cooper told County 10.

“Late last fall it occurred to me the only thing that makes sense for the space was turning it into a weight room. We caught wind of the Don’t Quit opportunity and figured “the worst they can say is no”. The application process required a video to be made with certain requirements. Jan and her team knocked it out of the park!”

“The Saber News team continues to amaze me,” Saber News advisor Jan Babits added. “From the moment we started the brainstorm process to the final product. They are creative, dedicated and most importantly have fun as a team.

“The room exploded when Jake said, “you won,”” Babits continued. “One student told me he was so excited and wound up that he couldn’t fall asleep until after 11:00.”

“We are hoping the gym will be a place where community members can come together for the comradery and to get fit!”

Congrats again Sabers, and to Arapahoe schools on such a cool honor!