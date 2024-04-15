Governor announces opening of expanded property tax refund program

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Revenue are pleased to announce the property tax refund program for homeowners is now open for applications. At the Governor’s request, the Legislature appropriated an additional $20 million to further expand the program and ensure more homeowners in need are eligible to participate.

“I want to thank the Legislature for endorsing the importance of this program to Wyoming taxpayers, and for providing the resources needed to get additional relief to those most impacted by increased assessments,” Governor Gordon said.

The property tax refund program assists eligible Wyoming homeowners who are struggling to pay their property taxes, which can often be a significant financial burden, particularly for those with fixed or limited incomes. In 2023, the program helped more than 9,000 Wyoming families, with more than $8 million in refunds distributed, with the average refund being approximately $938.

Homeowners can apply for a refund of up to one-half of the median residential property tax amount or 75 percent of their 2023 property tax bill, whichever is less. In March, Governor Gordon signed House Bill 4, expanding eligibility to those whose household income is equal to or less than 145 percent of the median household income for their county of residence, or the statewide median, whichever is greater. Eligible homeowners must be a Wyoming resident for at least five years, occupy the residence at least nine months of the year and have total assets less than $156,900 per adult household member. The Department of Revenue anticipates an additional 2,000 taxpayers will qualify with the increased income level.

Brenda Henson, Director of the Department of Revenue, stated all taxpayers who applied for refunds last year will receive an application in the mail in mid-April. Taxpayers may also apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov beginning today. In addition, applications are available from local County Treasurer’s offices across the state. All applications must be properly completed and filed with the Department of Revenue or the County Treasurer’s office no later than June 3. Before applying for the refund, individuals must pay their 2023 taxes in full.

For more information about Wyoming’s property tax refund program, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit wptrs.wyo.gov or call (307) 777-7320.