Governor signed first bills of 2024 Legislative session

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon signed the first bills of the 2024 Legislative session at the Capitol yesterday.

The first bill to be signed by the Governor was Senate File 0004 Rehiring retired firefighters-continued retirement benefits. Sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee, the bill allows retired firefighters to be rehired while continuing to receive retirement benefits, including a pension.

The Governor signed the following bills into law yesterday:

Enrolled Act # Bill No. Bill Title SEA0001 SF0017 Plane coordinates system-amendments. SEA0002 SF0015 Acceptance of retrocession-federal military installations. SEA0003 SF0004 Rehiring retired firefighters-continued retirement benefits.