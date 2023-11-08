Wyoming’s percentage of Veteran population ranks higher than most of the country

(Wyoming) – As we celebrate Veterans Day weekend, most Wyoming residents probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear that our state ranks among the highest in the nation when it comes to Veterans per capita.

According to census data from World Population Review, Wyoming averages 7,613 Veterans per 100,000 residents. That ratio is third in the nation, behind only Virginia (7,741) and Alaska (8,836.)

Montana, Maine, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Carolina and New Hampshire also rank in the top ten states.

Advertisement

Fremont County will celebrate Veterans Day in many ways this year. Check some of the opportunities to say thanks by clicking here!