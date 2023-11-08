More

    Wyoming’s percentage of Veteran population ranks higher than most of the country

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    The Veterans taking part in this year's Guardian Project program are recognized as they head to their seats. h/t Vince Tropea photo

    (Wyoming) – As we celebrate Veterans Day weekend, most Wyoming residents probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear that our state ranks among the highest in the nation when it comes to Veterans per capita.

    According to census data from World Population Review, Wyoming averages 7,613 Veterans per 100,000 residents. That ratio is third in the nation, behind only Virginia (7,741) and Alaska (8,836.)

    Montana, Maine, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Carolina and New Hampshire also rank in the top ten states.

    Advertisement

    Fremont County will celebrate Veterans Day in many ways this year. Check some of the opportunities to say thanks by clicking here!

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.