WhatsHappening: Lander Wreaths Across America ceremony set for December 16

(Lander, WY) – Each year Wreaths Across America honors Veterans across the country with more than two million volunteers and supporters who gather to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states.

The annual event will take place on December 16 this year, with the Lander ceremony beginning at 10:00 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The following message is shared on the Mount Hope Cemetery – Lander’s Wreaths Across America website page, which is where you can also sponsor a Veteran wreath or volunteer to help.

“On December 16, 2023 at 10:00 am (Wreath Placement Immediately Following Ceremony), Wreaths Across America will be at Mount Hope Cemetery – Lander to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

“Please help our location lay wreaths at as many graves as possible by clicking the red “Sponsor” button. Or, if you would like to volunteer to participate in the wreath laying ceremony, please click the “Volunteer” button next to the cemetery name below, and don’t forget to click the “Invite” button to invite your friends and family to join you.

“Thank you so much for supporting Mount Hope Cemetery – Lander and Wreaths Across America!”

