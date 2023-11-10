November 11 declared Forrest A. Parker Day at LVHS Veterans Day assembly

(Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Veterans Day assembly was held today, November 10 in the school gymnasium, where local Veteran Forrest A. Parker was honored with a Mayoral proclamation declaring November 11 as “Forrest A. Parker Day.” LVHS student Lizzie Whiting reads the Mayoral proclamation declaring November 11 as “Forrest A. Parker Day.” h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Each year a local Veteran is chosen for the proclamation, and this year Parker was honored for his service to our country while in the United States Army.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Parker first served as an E5 Aviation Supply Technician and Flight Line Supervisor in Germany, and later in Vietnam.

Parker continued his service in the Wyoming National Guard as an E6 Unit Administrator and Maintenance Sergeant prior to becoming a Warrant Officer, and later a Batallion Motor Officer.

Parker served a total of 32 years, and continues to serve his community as a volunteer on various boards, committees and Veterans Service Organizations.

“Forrest A. Parker represents the epitome of service to our community and nation, a debt of gratitude we can never repay,” the proclamation concludes.

The LVHS ceremony was once again well attended, and began with an opening address from student body president Randall Wise, followed by the presentation of the colors and a performance of the National Anthem by the Valley Singers.

Wise then went on to recognize members of each branch of military who were in attendance, in addition to conducting a moment of silence for MIA/POW soldiers.

Student speakers included Kadence Kummer and Avery Beaver, with Lizzie Whiting reading the Mayoral proclamation on behalf of Mayor Monte Richardson who was unable to attend due to a conflicting training conference.

The assembly then closed out with the “Honor Song” performed by Darwin Win and Noah St. Clair, a performance of the song “Awakening” by the LVHS choirs, and a rendition of “Taps” by Connor Corcorran and Micah Morgan with accompanying cannon fire from local Veteran Wade Mitchell.

Randall Wise. Kadence Kummer. Avery Beaver. Local Veteran Wade Mitchell and wife Ann shoot off the canons.