Gannett Peak teacher selected as VFW Post 954 Teacher of the Year

(Lander, WY) – Each year the VFW Post 954 chooses a local educator for its Teacher of the Year Award, and this year’s recipient is Gannett Peak 2nd Grade teacher Mrs. Toni Hudson.

Mrs. Hudson was recognized at the school this morning, Tuesday, November 21 with those in attendance including: Bob Keiser, VFW Post 954 Commander; Janet Keiser, Auxiliary President; Stephen Doherty, National Americanism Ambassador 2022-23 & Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary; and Ginamarie Doherty, Rhode Island State President for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary

Congratulations Mrs. Hudson and Gannett Peak Elementary!

