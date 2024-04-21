Lander Community Veterans Resource Center to hold a ‘Women Veterans Coffee Meetup’ on May 16

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Veterans Resource Center will be holding a special Women Veterans meetup on Thursday, May 16th.

The meetup will take place from 11am to 1pm at the Resource Center, located at 190 Custer Street in Lander.

Misti Bybee, the Women Veterans Program Manager, along with U.S. Navy Veteran Dr. Kaitlyn Card, the Intimate Partner Violence Program Coordinator, will lead the meetup and engage in discussions with Veterans about their VA experience, with special attention given to women’s Veteran care experiences.

You can RSVP, by May 14th, by calling Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712.

All of the information is also in the flyer below. h/t Lander Community Veterans Resource Center