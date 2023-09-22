Wyoming’s ICWA Task Force to meet next week in Cheyenne

The Wyoming Legislature’s Indian Child Welfare Act Task Force will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in Room E005 of the Capitol Extension, 200 W. 24th St. in Cheyenne.

The task force was created to study the federal ICWA law, which was codified into state statute last year, and develop recommendations to tailor the new law to the needs of Wyoming.

The agenda for next week’s meeting includes a bill draft from Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, “clarifying that the Wyoming Indian Child Welfare Act does not apply to delinquency petitions.”

The task force will also discuss:

-Wyoming’s Safe Haven Laws as they relate to ICWA

-the admission of Tribal attorneys in ICWA cases

-district court and Tribal placement preferences

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

For more information, or to request special accommodations to attend the meeting, call the Legislative Service Office at 777-7881.