Wyoming State Parks is joining park systems across the country in encouraging families to choose to ‘Opt Outside’ as an alternative to Black Friday shopping.

Wyoming State Parks is offering free entry into all state parks and historic sites on Friday, November 24.

The 6th annual ‘Opt Outside’ is a day for all to get outside, give thanks, and spend time in nature.

For more information or related events, please visit wyoparks.wyo.gov