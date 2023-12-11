Dubois Town Council to consider ORV trails agreement with Wyoming State Parks during regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a progress report from Moose Willow Soap Co., the Dubois Chamber of Commerce, the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, and Pioneer Yoga on their use of funding from the half percent sales tax for economic development.

The council will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails to “designate/enroll routes and trails into the State Off-Road Recreational Vehicle (ORV) Trails Program.”

Advertisement

Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include:

-an ordinance on first reading amending the public services portion of the town code

-the Barber Street Sewer Main Extension

-a final $6,740 payment to Apex Earthworks as part of the Barber Street Sewer Main Extension

-a $61,240 replacement for the controllers for the HVAC units at Town Hall

-a $24,674 agreement with Intellichoice Inc. for police records management software

-a $38,490 task order agreement with KLJ Engineering to replace the existing automatic vehicle gate at Dubois Municipal Airport

-a $115,084 payment to Panacea Construction Group LLC for the taxi-lane project at Dubois Municipal Airport

-business licenses for Serena’s Attic, 204 W. Ramshorn St., and Slawiak Plumbing, 102 Hough St.

-a $2,995 Tourism Asset Development grant for Destination Dubois

-Commercial Small Business utility categories for 618 South First Street and 118 East Ramshorn

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.