Subject involved in April 18 water rescue at Boysen pronounced dead, Wyoming State Parks reports

(Fremont County, WY) – Yesterday County 10 shared a scanner traffic report of a water rescue that was taking place in the early evening hours at Boysen Reservoir in Boysen State Park.

At the time, scanner traffic indicated that a subject had been recovered, and was en route to the hospital with emergency services while they attempted to revive him.

According to a release just issued by the Wyoming State Parks, the individual did not survive, and has been pronounced deceased.

“On April 18, 2024, Wyoming State Park Rangers conducted a rescue attempt at Boysen State Park after receiving a report of a person who had gone into the reservoir and could not be located,” the release states. “Rangers and other emergency responders were able to locate the individual and attempted life-saving efforts, but sadly the person was unable to be revived.”

The April 19 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office call log states that the man was in his 80’s and from Worland, but no further information was shared as to his identity.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by this tragic loss.”

The release goes on to state that Wyoming State Parks is working with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office to conclude the investigation, and that the Coroner’s Office will release any additional information.

“We would like to remind all park visitors of the critical importance of exercising an abundance of caution while recreating on Wyoming waterways. Cold water temperatures, and other factors, can create extremely dangerous conditions. Please plan ahead and utilize proper safety equipment, including personal floatation devices when appropriate.”