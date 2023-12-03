Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hikes to return on New Year’s Day 2024

(Statewide) – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails is pleased to announce the 13th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2024.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.

“This outdoor event has become an annual tradition for families and nature lovers of all ages, with 370 in attendance on January 1, 2023,” states Laurel Stephens, Outreach Coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We are excited to take part in this nationwide initiative each year, and we look forward to continuing to inspire passion for Wyoming’s outdoors and the many recreational opportunities those spaces bring throughout the year.”

These events will be held at 16 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations statewide. Hikes are free and open to the public; all day use fees will be waived on January 1 as part of this initiative.

Once again, participants at each site will also have the chance to win a 2024 Annual Day Use Certificate and enter a statewide Grand Prize drawing for participating.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, ranging from 1 to 3 miles. Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length, and terrain are as follows:

Bear River State Park – 10 am, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-789-6547

Boysen State Park – 10 am, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-876-2796

Buffalo Bill State Park – 9 am, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-587-9227

Curt Gowdy State Park – 10:30 am, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-632-7946

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park – 10 am, meet at Platte River Shelter, hike 1.5 miles on easy terrain, 307-577-5150

Fort Bridger State Historic Site – 1 pm, meet at Front Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-782-3842

Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site – 1 pm, meet at Interpretive Center, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-684-7629

Guernsey State Park – 9 am, meet at parking lot on the east side of the walk path of Lucinda Rollins Road and South Guernsey Hwy, hike 2.5 miles on easy terrain, snow cover 307-836-2334

Hot Springs State Park – 10 am, meet at T-Hill Parking Lot, hike 2-3 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-864-2176

Keyhole State Park – 10 am, meet at Cliffs Shelter, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-756-3596

Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site – 10 am, meet at Red Barn, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-469-2234

Sinks Canyon State Park – 1 pm, meet at Popo Agie Campground, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-6333

South Pass City State Historic Site – 11 am, meet at Dance Hall, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-3684

Trail End State Historic Site – 10 am, meet East Side of Kendrick Mansion, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-674-4589

Wyoming Pioneer Memorial Museum – 10 am, meet at Museum, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-358-9288

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site – 10 am, meet at Parking Lot, hike 1-3 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-745-6161

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations; however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

To learn more about First Day Hike events in your area, please find individual sites on Facebook and/or visit wyoparks.org.