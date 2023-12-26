New Wyoming State Park reservation system launches Jan. 2

Wyoming State Parks announces the launch of their new reservation and permit sales system: Reserve.Wyoming.gov. The site is live now for people to explore and create accounts. Starting January 2, customers can make reservations online or by calling 877-WYO-PARK.

Wyoming State Parks is giving away three Yeti coolers to help encourage people to visit the new site early. Customers who create an account and opt-in to receive marketing emails will be entered to win. Customers are also reminded of the Early Bird Sale, when annual day-use permits are sold at a reduced rate (residents save $6, non-residents save $7). Both promotions end on 2/15/24.

To build the new system, Wyoming State Parks partnered with Tyler Technologies.

“Right from launch, customers will notice new and improved features, from high-quality maps to a more streamlined check-out experience,” said Stephanie Dillmon, Concessions & Revenue Manager at Wyoming State Parks. “But what excites me most about working with Tyler is their commitment to ongoing improvement. We already have a list of post-launch enhancements, and that work will continue.”

Cancellation policies, booking fees, and other policies will remain the same as last year. More information can be found online at wyoparks.wyo.gov, call 307-777-6323, or send an email to [email protected].