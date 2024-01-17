Wyoming ranks in top 10 for worst winter driving states

(Wyoming) – If you’ve been in a Wyoming winter, the most surprising thing about this list may be that there are a handful of states that rank higher when it comes to worst winter weather places to drive.

The website, MoneyGeek, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the roughest winter states. Here is their top 10; State Final Winter Danger Score Winter Driving Fatality Rate 1. Michigan 100 0.41 2. Alaska 79 1.65 3. Ohio 78 0.26 4. Pennsylvania 72 0.28 5. Montana 69 0.73 6. Illinois 65 0.23 7. Wyoming 62 1.00 8. Wisconsin 55 0.30 9. South Dakota 48 0.57 10. Minnesota 47 0.31 MoneyGeek.com

Last year, the same study placed Wyoming as the second-worst state to winter drive only behind Michigan.

When traveling November-April, MoneyGeek provided a list of vehicle essentials too!

Essential Items to Keep In Your Car

Like a good Scout, it’s a good idea to adopt the motto “be prepared” when it comes to winter driving. Keeping emergency supplies in your trunk is a key part of practicing travel safety. Tuck these items in the back now so they are there when you need them:

Spare tire

Chains

Snow shovel

Ice scraper

Jumper cables

Sand or kitty litter

Flashlight

Blanket

Water

Food/snacks

Cell phone charger

Medications

Check out the full study here!