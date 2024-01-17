More

    Wyoming ranks in top 10 for worst winter driving states

    Jerrad Anderson
    WYDOT

    (Wyoming) – If you’ve been in a Wyoming winter, the most surprising thing about this list may be that there are a handful of states that rank higher when it comes to worst winter weather places to drive.

    The website, MoneyGeek, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the roughest winter states. Here is their top 10;

    StateFinal Winter Danger ScoreWinter Driving Fatality Rate
    1.Michigan1000.41
    2.Alaska791.65
    3.Ohio780.26
    4.Pennsylvania720.28
    5.Montana690.73
    6.Illinois650.23
    7.Wyoming621.00
    8.Wisconsin550.30
    9.South Dakota480.57
    10.Minnesota470.31
    Last year, the same study placed Wyoming as the second-worst state to winter drive only behind Michigan.

    When traveling November-April, MoneyGeek provided a list of vehicle essentials too!

    Essential Items to Keep In Your Car

    Like a good Scout, it’s a good idea to adopt the motto “be prepared” when it comes to winter driving. Keeping emergency supplies in your trunk is a key part of practicing travel safety. Tuck these items in the back now so they are there when you need them:

    • Spare tire
    • Chains
    • Snow shovel
    • Ice scraper
    • Jumper cables
    • Sand or kitty litter
    • Flashlight
    • Blanket
    • Water
    • Food/snacks
    • Cell phone charger
    • Medications

    Check out the full study here!

