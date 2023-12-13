Wyoming Indian tops 2A in latest rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – After the first weekend of Wyoming high school basketball the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media basketball polls had plenty of changes for Fremont County. Four teams from the County 10 area made the top five in their classes this week with two teams now ranked number one.

The Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian are the number one team in Class 2A. Wyoming Indian was ranked third last week and earned six first-place votes this week to jump them up to number one. The Lady Blue from Shoshoni earned votes but fell short of the top five. The Lady Tigers from Lander earned their way into the 3A rankings after going 2-1 on the weekend and defeating third-ranked at the time Powell. The Lady Tigers will have a tough weekend playing three teams that received votes or are ranked this week including top-ranked Douglas.

2A boys also have a new number one. The Chiefs concluded their weekend with a 4-0 record. Wyoming Indian earned 10 first-place votes to jump them up to that number one ranking from fifth place last week. St. Stephens also earned votes for Class 2A. Riverton fell from third to fifth the week after falling to two ranked opponents in Cheyenne East and Central. The Wolverines will take on two out-of-state teams this weekend.

You can get the full girls ranking breakdown here, and you can get the boys breakdown here.