Wyoming Highway Patrol shares video of Trooper’s I-80 close call

(Statewide) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) shared the following post with a video of a Trooper’s close call with an out of control semi near Rawlins on Tuesday, February 21.

“Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles! One of our WHP Troopers nearly got hit by a commercial semi-tractor and trailer recently. The near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80. The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median.

“Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives to this out-of-control vehicle. Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift. Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles.“

Advertisement

Click here to view the full video.