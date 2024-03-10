Wyoming Game & Fish to hold multiple 2024 hunting season public meetings in March

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Region will hold a series of public meetings to present and discuss the proposed 2024 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions, and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and wardens.

You are invited to participate in one or more of the following meetings:

Riverton – 7:00 pm, March 19, Fremont County Library, 1330 W. Park Ave.

Dubois – 6:00 pm, March 21, Dubois, Headwaters Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St.

Rawlins – 6:00 pm, March 26, Carbon County Higher Education Center, Room 4, 1650 Harshman St.

Lander – 6:00 pm, March 28, Game and Fish Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr.

Copies of the draft regulations are available for review now on the Game and Fish website. By March 20, updated written drafts will be online, and video presentations with information on season proposals for each biologist district will be posted on the Game and Fish YouTube channel.

Public comments can be submitted online through 5:00 pm, March 29, or comments can be mailed to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Whether you plan to attend a meeting or not, we would like to know your thoughts on season setting meetings. Understanding your perspective about these meetings will help us to improve this process for the future. This survey should take less than 2 minutes of your time.