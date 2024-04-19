New Access Yes Coordinator for WGFD – focusing on access in the Lander Region

(Lander, WY) – Jon Desonier is now the Lander Region Access Yes Coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, serving Lander, Dubois, Riverton, Rawlins and places between.

This position is new to the region and will focus on increasing public hunting and fishing access.

Desonier said, “In addition to increasing access, I hope to foster good relationships between sportspeople and landowners. I believe this program can provide benefits to both and there is ample opportunity to expand access in the area.”

Advertisement

Jon transferred from the North Riverton Warden District and he “looks forward to serving these communities in a different capacity.”

Funding for Access Yes comes primarily from conservation stamp sales, program donations and restitution payments. The funds can only be used for purchasing easements for Hunter Management Areas and Walk-in Areas.

The Access Yes program originated in the 1990’s and has grown exponentially since its inception. During 2023, the program provided access to over 2.6 million acres for hunting, 4007 lake acres, and 95 stream miles for fishing. Hunters surveyed during the 2022 hunting season indicated 18% of antelope hunters, 17% of deer hunters, and 13% of elk hunters used either a Walk-in Area or Hunter Management Area to hunt on. This would equate to an estimated 8,493 antelope, 10,148 deer, and 8,045 elk hunters having hunted on these access areas. To locate Access areas, check out the Wyoming Game and Fish webpage under the Public Access tab (https://wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access )

In return for providing access, landowners benefit in several ways. This includes a modest monetary payment, assistance with sportsperson and wildlife management on their property and a user group that appreciates the access and the landowners who provide it.

Advertisement

If you would like more information about the program, you can reach Desonier at 307-463-7861.