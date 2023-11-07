Wyoming football sideline reporter, Erick Pauley reflects on Border War win [LISTEN]

(Wyoming) – Former Wyoming Cowboy lineman and current radio sideline reporter, Erick Pauley joined KOVE’s Today in the 10 this week.

Erick reflects on the Cowboy’s big Border War win, looks ahead to the UNLV match-up and we ask about his sideline superstitions.

With the Pokes win against Colorado State, they improved to 6-3 overall. UW is at Las Vegas this Friday, November 10th taking on 7-2 UNLV. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. You can listen to Cowboy football all season long on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!

The full conversation with Erick can be heard in the player below, or by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms.