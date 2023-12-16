WYDOT issues reminders about weight-based wind closures after multiple blowovers reported in one weekend

After at least four blow over crashes were recorded during a high wind event over the weekend of Dec. 9, the Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to caution drivers about strong winds.

Two of the blow over crashes from that weekend were camper trailers, and at least four of the blow overs involved vehicles weighing less than the minimum amount listed on the overhead signage.

WYDOT’s new weight-based wind closure system gives drivers a better sense of their blow over risk by listing a minimum gross vehicle weight – or the weight of the entire truck and unloaded or loaded trailer – that is capable of driving through the wind event without blowing over.

Sometimes commercial vehicles get the spotlight during these wind events. However, campers, horse trailers, moving trucks and other vehicles hauled for personal reasons are also at risk of blowing over or off the road.

WYDOT uses the term “enclosed trailer” on overhead messaging to try to include vehicle types beyond commercial vehicles. However, the minimum weight listed on the signage is gross vehicle weight, which includes trailer, load and truck.

If strong winds are making it hard to for a motorist to keep control of the vehicle, regardless of its weight or shape, WYDOT recommends pulling over in a safe location like a rest area, parking area, or town to wait for winds to subside.

Wind information is available on the 511 travel information website any time at www.wyoroad.info or via WYDOT’s Commercial Vehicle Operators Portal.

For more information about weight-based wind closures, visit our website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/travel/wyoming-wind.html