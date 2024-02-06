WYDOT advises to be wary in Wind River Canyon following February 6 rock fall

(Wind River Canyon, WY) – With the recent rain and wet snow, WYDOT is reminding travellers to keep an eye for falling rocks in the Wind River Canyon area, following a significant rock fall on Tuesday morning, February 6.

“Big rocks fell to the pavement in Wind River Canyon about 5:45 a.m.,” the Facebook post from WYDOT District 5 states.

“The rocks have been cleared from US 20/WY 789 at milepost 124, eight miles south of Thermopolis, and traffic is moving normally through the canyon,” the post continues, adding that additional patching of the highway shoulder will be required.

Advertisement

WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt



For all up to date road conditions in our area from WYDOT, click here.