More

    WYDOT advises to be wary in Wind River Canyon following February 6 rock fall

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt

    (Wind River Canyon, WY) – With the recent rain and wet snow, WYDOT is reminding travellers to keep an eye for falling rocks in the Wind River Canyon area, following a significant rock fall on Tuesday morning, February 6.

    “Big rocks fell to the pavement in Wind River Canyon about 5:45 a.m.,” the Facebook post from WYDOT District 5 states.

    “The rocks have been cleared from US 20/WY 789 at milepost 124, eight miles south of Thermopolis, and traffic is moving normally through the canyon,” the post continues, adding that additional patching of the highway shoulder will be required.

    Advertisement
    WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt
    WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt
    WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt
    WYDOT photographs by Clint Huckfeldt


    For all up to date road conditions in our area from WYDOT, click here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.