Shoshoni rolled their win streak to four with a convincing 47-6 win over Riverside Thursday evening in their Homecoming Game. As part of the opening ceremonies, five veterans served as honorary captains. They were in Shoshoni as part of the annual Hunting with Heroes program that takes disabled veterans on antelope, deer and elk hunts each October. Charmayne Dewey presented the colors as a rainbow highlighted the field {h/t Bridget Truempler)

The Wranglers wasted little time in jumping on the Rebels with a pair of first-period touchdowns.

The first came on a long drive capped by a six-yard Pehton Truempler run with 9:31 remaining in the opening period.

Shoshoni’s defense swarmed Riverside {h/t Bridget Truempler)

The Wranglers were back at the goal line after an ineffective Riverside drive four minutes later. With the ball at the two-yard line Shoshoni quarterback, Alex Mills sold a play-action fake that froze the Rebel defense and found Trey Fike in the middle of the end zone for the score. Cannon Campbell clobbered Riverside quarterback Trenton Coronel {h/t Bridget Truempler)

The second period featured a mix of Shoshoni’s high-powered offense paced by a pair of Truempler touchdowns but with an added twist of second effort by Mills and tight end Jaxon Stanley. Jaxon Stanley made a cricus catch at the one-yard line {h/t Bridget Truempler)

Stanley a 6-6 target caught a conversion pass from Mills after a Cannon Campbell two-yard plunge with 7:33 on the second-period clock. Truempler bowled over a pair of tacklers and then raced 40-yards for the next score and a 27-0 Wrangler lead. Alex Mills read the defense before pitching to Pehton Truempler {h/t Bridget Truempler)

With time running out, Mills scrambled in the backfield avoiding the Riverside pass rush on two incomplete passes before trying a third time from the 27-yard line. Mills rolled right, then reversed field, and spun around before throwing off his back foot just before being tackled. The arching pass found Stanley near the goal line where he dived to catch the ball at the one.

Alex Mills took a brief break after a hard hit {h/t Bridget Truempler)

The hit sent Mills to the sideline to catch his breath and Truempler lined up in the shotgun formation at quarterback then powered in for the final score of the half on a one-yard run with just 18 seconds left in the second period.

Shoshoni led 33-0 at the half. The Wrangler Homecoming S backlit by a rainbow {h/t Bridget Truempler)

A pair of nearly identical Campbell runs in the third period put the Wranglers firmly in front. Campbell broke tackles on his first run of 13 and did it again with a second touchdown from 12 yards.

Shoshoni head coach Tony Truempler worked with his team in a time out as assistants Jody Good and Toby Wood looked on {h/t Bridget Truempler)

Riverside tallied their only score of the game when Ty Strohschein broke open on a 45-yard scamper with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Shoshoni’s offense warmed up in front of a rainbow {h/t Bridget Truempler)

Shoshoni has a big test this Thursday at 4 p.m. in Sublette County where they face the 4-1 Big Piney Punchers in a game with huge playoff implications.

SHOSHONI 13 20 14 0 – 47

RIVERSIDE 0 0 6 0 – 6

SHO – Pehton Truempler 6-run (run failed) 9:31

SHO – Trey Fike 2-pass from Alex Mills (Dominic Jarvis kick) 5:28

Second Quarter

SHO – Cannon Campbell 2-run (Jaxon Stanly pass from Mills) 7:33

SHO – Truempler 40-run (kick failed) 4:47

SHO – Truempler 1-run (kick failed) :18

Third Quarter

SHO – Campbell 13-run (Jarvis kick) 8:05

RVS – Ty Strohschein 45-run (run failed) 3:01

SHO – Campbell 12-run (Jarvis kick) 1:13