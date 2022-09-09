Wranglers maul Buffs

Any doubt that the Shoshoni Wranglers remain a force in Class 1-A 9-man football was erased in the opening period Thursday in Shoshoni. The Wranglers ripped the visiting Greybull Buffaloes for 33 first-period points en route to a 53-0 shellacking.

Rumors circulating before the kickoff coming down to Fremont County from the Big Horn Basin that the Wranglers were over-ranked may have fueled the beating delivered to the Class 1-A West Conference Buffs.

The Wranglers opened the scoring after a long drive on a one-yard run by Pehton Truempler with 7:19 on the first-period clock. Dominic Jarvis added the conversion kick and after that, it was off to the races for the Wrangler offense.

Pehton Truempler breaks around the end on one of his five touchdown runs {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

In quick succession quarterback Alex Mills found Trey Fike on a 46-yard bomb at the 5:48 mark, followed by a Greybull turnover and another quick scoring strike, this one for 41-yards to Jarvis just 21 seconds later.

While the Wrangler offense scored at will, the defense threw Greybull back for negative yards in the opening half. The only first down by Greybull in the opening period came on a pass interference penalty.

Not happy with a 21-0 lead, Shoshoni scored twice more in the first quarter on runs of 26 and 11-yards for a dominating 33-0 advantage at the first break.

The second period was more offensive fireworks for the Wranglers.

Cannon Campbell broke off tackle, then sprinted through the Greybull secondary on a 38-yard scoring run early in the second period, moving the score to 40-0 after the Jarvis kick.

Shoshoni seniors Trey Fike and Cannon Campbell ran over the Greybull defense on a breakaway touchdown by Campell {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

With 2:31 left in the opening half, Mills faked a pitch to Truempler in the backfield, then ran up the west sideline for 53-yards, before finally lateraling the ball to Truempler at the eight-yard line. The combined runs totaled 61-yards and lifted the score to 46-0 at the half, guaranteeing a running, “mercy rule” clock after the opening kickoff of the third period.

Truempler scored his fifth touchdown on a 61-yard breakaway run with 9:13 left in the third, and the clock quickly ran out on the 53-0 blowout win. Sophomore, backup quarterback Braxton Mills broke into the open behind a block from fellow sophomore Bo Fowler {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

The win moves the Wranglers to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the West 1-A.

Shoshoni goes to the road for the first time next Friday but remains in Fremont County with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at St. Stephen’s against the winless Eagles.

Shoshoni 33 13 7 0 – 53

Greybull 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

SHO – Pehton Truempler 1-run (Dominic Jarvis kick) 7:19

SHO – Trey Fike 46-yard pass from Alex Mills (Jarvis kick) 5:48

SHO – Jarvis 41-yard pass from Mills (Jarvis kick) 5:27 – after Greybull turnover

SHO – Truempler 26-run (kick failed) 2:03

SHO – Truempler 11-run (kick failed) :40

Second Quarter

SHO – Cannon Campbell 38-run (Jarvis kick) 8:13

SHO – Truempler 8-run after a 53-yard run and lateral by Mills (kick failed) 2:31

Third Quarter

SHO – Truempler 61-run (Jarvis kick) 9:13