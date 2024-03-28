Spring camp officially underway for Wyoming football

(Laramie, WY) – *GoWyo.com release* The Wyoming Cowboy football team hit the field inside the Indoor Practice Facility officially opening spring practice on Tuesday afternoon under first-year head coach Jay Sawvel .



The Cowboys bring a back a whole host of players with eight starters back on defense with seven on offense and one special teamer. In total the Brown and Gold welcomes back 48 letterwinners. The Pokes have had a solid offseason gaining 641 pounds in the weightroom.



The Cowboys will practice 14 more times in the spring including the annual spring game on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School.



Thoughts from Head Coach Jay Sawvel



“We got work done today and we will see tomorrow how it looked on film. It is just good to get back out on the field and there was a lot of energy and there was a lot of good spirit so yeah, it’s exciting to just get started. There was the eagerness and the enthusiasm and the overall work ethic. We had a good pace going for us for a first practice.”



The Cowboys return quite a few returners on each side of the ball. Below is a list of Wyoming veterans that have made an impact for the Brown and Gold. The Pokes have 12 players that have played at least 30 games or more for the Cowboys in their careers.



Veterans Returning

Offense

Alex Brown , Senior, WR 39 Career Games

John Hoyland , Senior, PK 45 Career Games

Dawaiian McNeely , Senior, RB 26 Career Games

Evan Svoboda ., Junior, QB 10 Career Games

Nofoafia Tulafono , Senior, C 36 Career Games

John Michael Gyllenborg , Junior, TE 25 Career Games

Will Pelissier , Graduate, WR 29 Career Games

Harrison Waylee , Senior, RB 32 Career Games, 10 at UW

Sam Scott , Junior, RB 35 Career Games

Devin Boddie, Jr., Junior, RB 32 Career Games, 13 at UW

Jack Walsh , Junior, OG 23 Career Games

Caden Barnett , Junior, OT 23 Career Games

Luke Sandy , Sophomore, OG 13 Career Games

Wes King , Sophomore, OG 13 Career Games

Defense

Jordan Bertagnole , Graduate, DT 43 Career Games

Wrook Brown , Junior, Nickel 25 Career Games

Tyrecus Davis , Senior, CB 9 Career Games

Wyett Ekeler , Senior, SS 39 Career Games

Gavin Meyer , Senior, NT 35 Career Games

DeVonne Harris , Graduate, DE 43 Career Games

Sabastian Harsh , Junior, DE 25 Career Games

Braden Siders , Junior, DE 25 Career Games

Shae Suiaunoa , Graduate, LB 47 Career Games

Isaac White , Senior, FS 40 Career Games



Open Practices on April 6 and April 13

Fans will get an opportunity to see the Cowboys in person with a pair of open practices alongside the spring game. The first open practice will be set for an 11 a.m. start, a youth football clinic will be held prior to practice at 10 a.m. Open practice on the April 13 time will be announced prior to the practice.



Youth Clinic on April 6

Join Cowboy Football on Saturday, April 6th for a FREE youth clinic. The clinic is open to all kids ages 6-12. The clinic will start at 10 AM and run for 45 minutes before the Cowboys practice. Check-in will start at 9:15 AM. Stick around after the clinic to watch the Cowboys practice! Want to bring more than 5 kids to the clinic? Email [email protected] to get all the kids on the list!

Schedule of Events

9:15 AM – Check-in for clinic begins

10:00 AM – Youth Clinic

11:00 AM – Cowboy Football Practice (Open to the public)

Follow the Pokes this spring with Pokes Insider and Ryan Thorburn. He will be doing features on student-athletes along with videos and podcasts.

@by_ryanthorburn on Facebook at Wyoming Athletics and Instagram at wyoathletics. Also follow him at Pokes Insider at Gowyo.com/pokesinsider.

