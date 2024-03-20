Morgan and Logan Wilson welcome their first child

(Cincinnati, OH) – Former Casper Natrona / University of Wyoming star football player, now Cincinnati Bengal linebacker, Logan Wilson and his wife Morgan recently welcomed their first child together.

The couple made it Instagram-official this week, announcing Kambry James Wilson was born on March 15th.

With Wilson’s NFL success, the couple have become global ambassadors for the state of Wyoming. In 2021, Logan got on one knee and popped the question at Laramie’s War Memorial Stadium. And late in 2023, Morgan announced her pregnancy.

Strangely, Wilson wasn’t the only Cincinnati Bengal who became a girl-dad March 15th. Alabama-native and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, and his wife Gracie, gave birth to Merritt Hayes in the same Cincinnati hospital.

Late last year, Logan joined the County 10 Sports Podcast after a practice. You can find that full conversation here. Soon after that interview, the Bengals social media team released a video spotlighting Logan, his family and life in Casper.