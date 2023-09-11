Wranglers fall by touchdown in Greybull

What a difference a year makes, or maybe three years when it comes to the Greybull – Shoshoni football rivalry. The two schools have met 16 times since 1950. The Buffs lead the series 9-7, but the Wranglers won the last three by a whopping margin of 170-14 before last Frida night in Big Horn County.

The series has been sporadic over the decades since Greybull once competed in the largest class in Wyoming and usually remained a division above Shoshoni. Shoshoni defenders swarmed Wyatt Didrickson – h/t Nathan Oster – Greybull Standard

Operating a conservative rushing offense, the Buffs handed the Wranglers their first West 1-A 9-man loss of the season 14-8.

Advertisement

Greybull running back Lucas Bolzer tallied all 16 points for the Buffs while amassing 124 yards on 27 carries.

Offensively, Shoshoni had problems moving the ball on the ground with just 20 yards rushing, and 38 of those came from sophomore running back Carson Kisling. Most of the other Shoshoni runners ended with negative yardage. Braxton Mills dropped back to pass as Wiley Philleo blocked – h/t Nathan Oster – Greybull Standard

After a scoreless opening period, Bolzer scored on an eight-yard run with 9:21 left in the second quarter. He added the conversion and the Buffs led 8-0.

The score held until late in the final period when Bolzer scored on a similar power run, this one from six yards then tallied the conversion again for a 16-0 lead.

Advertisement

Carson Kisling dragged a Greybull defender – h/t Nathan Oster – Greybull Standard

The Wranglers found the end zone late in the game on a two-yard sneak by quarterback Braxton Mills. Mills hit wide receiver Quinton Clark for the conversion.

Greybull recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. Greybull’s Joel Miller tried to block a Braxton Mills pass – h/t Nathan Oster – Greybull Standard

Greybull is 2-0 on the season and plays unbeaten Big Piney in Sublette County on Saturday while Shoshoni hosts the Cheyenne East Junior Varsity on Thursday at 5 p.m. in their homecoming game.

Advertisement

Greybull 0 8 0 8 – 16

Shoshoni 0 0 0 8 – 8

Second Quarter

Advertisement

GRE – Lucas Bolzer 8-run (Bolzer run) 9:21

Fourth Quarter

GRE – Bolzer 6-run (Bolzer run) 5:52

SHO – Braxton Mills 2-run (Quintan Clark from Mills) 2:22

Total Offense: Greybull 208, Shoshoni 119

Rushing Offense: Greybull 65-198, Shoshoni 20

Passing Offense: Greybull 1-5 10, Shoshoni 99

Individual Rushing: Greybull – Caden Hunt 6 (-5), Joel Miller 11-38, Lucas Bolzer 27-124, Wyatt Didrickson 16-30, Shoshoni – Wiley Philleo 1-3, Carson Kisling 9-35, Quinton Clark 1-4, Braxton Mills 7 (-20) Landon Kasper 1-2, Morgan Neil 1-(-12)

Individual Passing: Greybull -Caden Hunt 1-5 10, Braxton Mills 7-14-2 – 88, Carson Kisling 1-1 11

Individual Receiving: Greybull – Joel Miller 1-10, Shoshoni – Oakley Hicks 1-36, Carson Kisling 5-47, Quinton Clark 2-16