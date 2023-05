(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Saturday will be another day of isolated to scattered rain showers.

Most of the showers will be east of the Continental Divide. The best chance will be this evening into tonight.

Temperatures remain below normal and gusty easterly winds can be expected today.

Highs will be in the mid 50’s to lower 60’s, with lows tonight in the mid to lower 40’s. h/t NWSR