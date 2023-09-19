Wind River High School student of the week: Susannah Corlett

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

This week’s nominee is Susannah Corlett. Susannah is the daughter of Ash and Misty Corlett and is currently a junior at Wind River High School. She is an active officer in FFA and competes in livestock judging and rangeland management. Susannah maintained a 3.5 GPA her sophomore year, and received an academic excellence award in World History/Geography. Outside of school, she works on her family’s ranch and shows cattle at the County and State Fair. Nominating staff Wylie Robison describes Susannah as, “an excellent student who is a pleasure to have in Spanish class. She is always on time and gets her work turned in. She is able to link vocabulary from Spanish to her previous knowledge of the Russian language. She is trustworthy and responsible”. After high school, she plans to get a degree in Range Land Management and Hydrology to eventually work for the Forest Service. Susannah will also be going to the North Western Stock Show in January. Best of luck & congratulations!