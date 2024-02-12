Wind River High School student of the week: Rowdy Shearer

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Rowdy Shearer.

Rowdy Shearer is the son of Ed Shearer and Holly Lapeyre and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Rowdy has participated in basketball and football and has lettered all four years in both sports. Nominating staff comment that, “You can always count on Rowdy to bring the humor in any situation. He is witty, talented, and a hard worker. Rowdy has been a huge asset to Wind River and we will miss him next year!” Outside of school, Rowdy enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends, and watching sport events. After graduation, he plans on attending the University of Wyoming to pursue a degree in sports medicine. Congratulations!

