Wind River High School student of the week: Maggie Jensen

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Maggie Jensen is the daughter of Vay and Amber Jensen, and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Maggie has participated in volleyball, wrestling, track, FFA, Student Council, and National Honor Society. A few of her awards include All Conference in Volleyball, Principles List, and lettered in all sports. Nominating staff comment that, “Maggie is a super hard worker. She is dedicated to her studies, and always presents quality material. In addition to that, she is respectful, reliable, and always kind. She will do great things after high school!” Outside of school, Maggie enjoys being crafty, beading, carving, making jewelry, and working out. After graduation, she plans on attending college to wrestle and pursuing a career in aviation. Congratulations!