Wind River High School student of the week: Kolbie Devries

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Kolbie Devries.

Kolbie Devries is the son of Kevin and Sandy Devries and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He has participated in basketball, art, and National Honor Society. A few of Kolbie’s awards include National Honor Society, Honor Roll, and Honor Certification in Computer Science. Nominating staff comment that, “Kolbie is a very quiet, but determined young man. He is focused and dedicated to his studies. I must add that Kolbie has great sportsmanship and is always cheering for his fellow teammates on and off the court.” Outside of school, Kolbie enjoys music, basketball, video games, photography, and cooking. After graduation, he plans on attending college at the University of Wyoming to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business as he hopes to open his own business in the future. Congratulations!

Advertisement