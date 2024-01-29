Wind River High School student of the week: Faye Hellyer

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Faye Hellyer.

Faye Hellyer is the daughter of George and Amanda Hellyer, and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. She has participated in cross country, wrestling, student council, FFA, WHSRA, and is the president of the Multicultural Club. A few of Faye’s awards include being a 2x All Conference in Cross Country and Honor Roll. Nominating staff comment that, “Faye brings so many great qualities to Wind River. Her laid back mentality helps her perform under pressure, and keep good morale in the classroom. Another quality I appreciate about Faye is her ability to use humor. She is fun to have around and student of the week is a fitting award!” Outside of school, Faye enjoys rodeo and skiing along with working on her family’s ranch. After graduation, she plans on attending Central Wyoming College to rodeo. Congratulations!

