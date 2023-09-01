Wind River High School student of the week: Cora Remacle

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Cora Remacle.

She is the daughter of Ethan and Sarah Remacle and is currently a twelfth grade student at Wind River High School. Cora participates in several activities including volleyball, wrestling, track, art, drama, and National Honors Society. Throughout her high school career, Cora has received several awards and honors including State Art Symposium, Regional Champion Triple Jump in Track 2023, State Medalist in Track 2023, Regional Medalist in Cross Country 2022, as well as maintained a 4.0 GPA. Outside of school her hobbies include drawing, lifting weights, and playing Legend of Zelda. After high school, Cora plans to attend college to pursue a pre-med degree. Wind River staff member, Marilyn Flammang, nominated Cora as September’s Artist as well for her exceptional art work including the most recent project, Ceiling Tiles. Congratulations, Cora!

Advertisement