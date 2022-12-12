Wind River High School student of the week: Chyauna Dodge

Junior Chyauna Dodge participates in volleyball and track. She is on the honor roll,
is Student Council Reporter, and is a member of National Honor Society. Chyauna
lettered in volleyball and track and was a member of the regional Champion 4X400
track team. She was also a Wyoming State Art Symposium exhibitor. After
graduation she plans to become a JAG officer in the Navy.
Chyauna is a phenomenal student. She enlivens classroom discussions with her
quick wit and intellect. Whatever the task she is assigned, she accomplishes it
adeptly and neatly. By constantly striving for high levels of achievement, she
strengthens her own understanding and uplifts those around her. She is a shining
example of a student who is committed to achieving high levels of learning and
helping to make Wind River High School a positive environment.
Outside of school Chyauna enjoys anything outdoors. She is a member of the
Riverton and Lander snowmobile clubs and the Rev It Up girl’s snow club.