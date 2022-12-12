Wind River High School student of the week: Chyauna Dodge

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Junior Chyauna Dodge participates in volleyball and track. She is on the honor roll,

is Student Council Reporter, and is a member of National Honor Society. Chyauna

lettered in volleyball and track and was a member of the regional Champion 4X400

track team. She was also a Wyoming State Art Symposium exhibitor. After

graduation she plans to become a JAG officer in the Navy.



Chyauna is a phenomenal student. She enlivens classroom discussions with her

quick wit and intellect. Whatever the task she is assigned, she accomplishes it

adeptly and neatly. By constantly striving for high levels of achievement, she

strengthens her own understanding and uplifts those around her. She is a shining

example of a student who is committed to achieving high levels of learning and

helping to make Wind River High School a positive environment.

Outside of school Chyauna enjoys anything outdoors. She is a member of the

Riverton and Lander snowmobile clubs and the Rev It Up girl’s snow club.