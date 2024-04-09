Candle Classes now open at Wind & Sage! Pour your own custom candle for Mother’s Day

Grab your friends and join Wind and Sage Candles in Riverton for a day of scents, sweets, shopping and fun!

Wind and Sage are offering their first candle making classes starting this month. Reserve a spot before Mother’s Day to take advantage of in-store savings and new spring scents.

Candle making can be an expensive hobby to start all on your own, but the Wind and Sage Candle Bar can host you and your friends while teaching you an all new craft. Skip the mess in your own home and take advantage of Wind and Sage’s setup and know-how.

Classes include all the materials you need to create your very own custom candle, including elegant vessels and unique fragrances to select from. While you wait for your candle to cool, enjoy special discounts in-store.

Wind and Sage is also able to book private candle making parties for you and up to five other people. Their new retail space in Kinnear is ready to host your special occasion! Book a class today and take home a gorgeous custom candle that burns beautifully in your home.

For more information click here or call 307-850-8160 today.