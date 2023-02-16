Win Goo Goo Dolls tickets with 105.1 JACK FM for their show at the Ford Wyoming Center

(Riverton, WY)- You have a chance to win tickets from 105.1 JACK FM! Listen for the Goo Goo Dolls music montage, when you hear it text 307-240-9924 for a chance to win tickets before they go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 AM. Go goo goo for the Goo Goo Dolls!

This is a weekend show you do not want to miss, the Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Fitz and the Tantrums on the Big Night Out Tour. The concert is at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 am. This is your last chance to try to win tickets. Even if you don’t hear the music montage you may still want to try to text 307-240-9924 to win tickets (hint hint).

If you don’t win tickets you can buy them by clicking this link. This will be a high energy, show full of nostalgia and good times.

You can find all the contest rules here.