4 local athletes to participate in 52nd Wyoming Elks State Hoop Shoot Finals

(Casper, WY) — Casper’s Elks Lodge #1353 will host the Annual Wyoming State Hoop Shoot Finals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Dean Morgan Middle School, 1440 S. Elm St., in Casper.

The finals will consist of state winners in the following age categories for both boys and girls: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 years of age from each of the four Elk’s districts in Wyoming. The finalists are:

Boys ages 8-9: Keilan Garner (Rawlins, Lodge #609), Kashis Glenmore (Lander, Lodge #2317), Nixon McGowan (Powell, Lodge #2303), Landon Trentacosti (Sheridan, Lodge #520)

Advertisement

Girls ages 8-9: Brooklyn Wilcox (Rawlins, Lodge #609), Aubriella Moss (Lander, Lodge #2317), Claire Page (Worland, Lodge #1908), Hattie Dearcorn (Sheridan, Lodge #520)

Boys ages 10-11: Danen Oram (Powell, Lodge #2303), Patrick Mortimore (Torrington, Lodge #1726), Hudson Day (Jackson, Lodge #1713), Tim Anderson (Sheridan, Lodge # 520)

Girls ages 10-11: Lilly Bertagnole (Powell, Lodge #2303), Quorra Robinson (Rawlins, Lodge #609), Maeslynn Littleshield (Lander, Lodge #2317), Layla Hatch (Sheridan, Lodge #520)

Boys ages 12-13: Korbin O’Melia (Rawlins, Lodge #609), Austin Day (Jackson, Lodge #1713), Mitch Page (Worland, Lodge #1908), Payton Sorensen (Gillette, Lodge #2825)

Advertisement

Girls ages 12-13: Hattie Haeffelin (Torrington, Lodge #1726), Alicia Oldman (Lander, Lodge #2317), Olivia Brogdon (Sheridan, Lodge #520)

A “Get Acquainted Party” for contestants and their families will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Boomtown Blast, 4370 S. Poplar St.

The six winners of this competition will move on to the regional finals in Colorado Springs in March. Winners of regionals will advance to the national finals in Chicago in April, where 72 will compete, but only six will walk away as Frank Hise National Champions. Regional and national expenses are paid for by the National Elks Foundation.

Advertisement

The Hoop Shoot Program is in its 52nd year of “providing opportunities to COMPETE, CONNECT, and SUCCEED” for the competitors, their families, and program volunteers.

The Wyoming Elks State Hoop Shoot Finals is sponsored by Hilltop Bank.

For more information, contact Wes Stull, Wyoming Elks state hoop shoot director, at (307) 262-0776 or [email protected].

Advertisement

About the Elks Hoop Shoot

The Elks Hoop Shoot provides a character building, competitive experience for all contestants, who learn about the importance of respect and good sportsmanship. Through each level of competition, contestants support one another and learn to win or accept loss. Throughout healthy competition and practice, contestants develop skills that aid in achieving school and life success. Family members travel with their contestants to every competition and share the experience together. Contestants connect with one another throughout their journey, developing positive relationship with their peers. Contestants and family regard spending time together as one of the top benefits of participating in the Hoop Shoot.