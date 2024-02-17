Open house, dedication dates announced for Casper Latter-day Saints temple

(Casper, WY) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple.

According to a release from the Church, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple in two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. The dedication sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They will be broadcast to all units of the Casper Wyoming Temple District.

The public is welcome to visit the temple, located just off Wyoming Boulevard on Casper’s west side, between Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, excluding Sundays.

Invited guests can also tour the temple from Tuesday, Aug. 27, through Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Casper Wyoming Temple in April 2021, the release says. Construction began in October 2021.

Temples announced, under construction or in use in Wyoming are the Casper Wyoming, Cody Wyoming and Star Valley Wyoming Temples.

“Wyoming has a significant place in the history of the Church,” according to the release. “Pioneers traveled across the state in their westward migration to Utah, primarily from the 1840s to the 1860s.”

