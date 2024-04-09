Competency hearing set for Riverton man who claimed insanity defense in August, 2023 murder case

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(St. Stephens, WY) – An April 12 competency hearing has been set for Riverton man Burdick Seminole Sr., who faces three felony charges for the August 8, 2023 murder of Michael Standing Elk.

The hearing will take place in Casper before the Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Seminole was ultimately charged with first-degree murder; using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence.

He faces a maximum sentence of mandatory life imprisonment and up to $750,000 in fines.

A notice of intent to rely on the insanity defense was filed on January 5, and on April 5 a sealed “Expert Services Report” document was also filed.

The April 12 competency hearing notice was then scheduled and approved on April 8.

County 10 will continue to provide updates on this case, which can be viewed here.