Lander teen missing since January 30

(Lander, WY) – 16-year-old Rayleigh Joeann LaTray has been missing since January 30, according to the Wyoming Missing Persons page and a recent request to County 10 from LaTray’s mother Amanda to share the information with the public.

The missing persons report states that Rayleigh has brown hair and eyes, is 5’3”, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweater and jacket with white pants.

You can view her picture by clicking this link.

Other information shared by Amanda also indicates that Rayleigh could possibly be in the Casper area.

If you have any information as to Rayleigh’s whereabouts, please call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-332-5611, or the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.