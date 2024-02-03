HeadsUp: Moneta to Casper closed Saturday morning

Update at 12:15 p.m.: The highway has reopened. Click here for an update from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Update at 11:20 a.m.:

“The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist WHP with an armed barricaded suspect inside of their vehicle on HWY 20-26.

Law enforcement officers were able to effectively communicate with the suspect and they surrendered peacefully. The suspect is in custody. More information on this incident will be released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol when it’s available.

“Personnel are working to reopen the highway as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Update at 10:15 a.m.: The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office shared they “are currently assisting Wyoming Highway Patrol with an active law enforcement investigation on US Highway 20-26.”

“The highway is currently closed from Moneta to Casper. If you are traveling today please make alternative plans as there is no estimated time for reopen as of right now. We will update this post as more information becomes available. You can also download the 511 App for road closure updates. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

(Moneta, WY) – As of 8:27 a.m., Moneta to Casper on US 20/26 has been closed “Due to Law Enforcement Request.”

The estimated time of reopening is not known.

