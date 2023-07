(Fremont County, WY) – The Wilson Creek drainage area is closed until further notice due to a Grizzly Bear sighting, according to a Public Safety Notice shared on the Shoshone & Arapaho Fish & Game Facebook page.

“If you plan on fishing in the St. Lawrence area, please choose an alternate location,” the post states.”

“If you have any questions, please contact TFG 307-332-7207 or USFSW 307-332-2159.”

