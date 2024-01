Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Willow Creek Elementary’s Student of the Week is Addisyn Anderson.

“Addisyn is known to crush any task you give her. She is one to ask for more challenging work, always accepting and embracing the rigor. Extremely focused on meeting her potential and continually raising her standards. She is full of love and talent, Willow Creek is so proud of you Addi!”



