Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Harmony SunRhodes.

” Harmony is one of the sweetest girls you will meet and an outstanding classroom role model. If you walk into the classroom, she is noticeably one of the hardest workers. She completes any task with a positive attitude and strives for perfection. I am amazed at the growth that she has made in just a few months of first grade. I am so proud of you, Harmony!”

