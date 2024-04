Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Kyla Olson.

“Kyla is an incredibly kindhearted student who works extremely hard everyday. You can always find her encouraging other students to do their best and including them in the activities she is doing. Kyla’s smile and kindness radiates and makes others happy to be around her. She is an amazing example of a student who follows all of Willow Creek’s PAWS Laws. Way to go Kyla!”

Advertisement