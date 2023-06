(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, “showers and isolated thunderstorms will be widespread again today, gradually ending this evening.”

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas east of the Divide through 6 pm today.

“Isolated showers will be possible over the central basins tonight,” NWSR said. “Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but still a bit below normal for early June.”

h/t NWSR