Flood watch in effect Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening

(Fremont County, WY) – A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area from 2:00 PM June 1, to 6:00 PM June 3, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Locally heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding across portions of central and northern Wyoming,” the alert states.

Potentially affected areas in Fremont County include: Jeffrey City, Shoshoni, Lander, Riverton and Dubois, as well as the Wind River Mountains East, Upper Wind River, Wind River Basin and Lander Foothill regions.

Advertisement

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the alert also informs.

For sandbag information throughout Fremont County, click here.