WHP trooper arrested amid still-active investigation, details sparse

(Statewide) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) issued the following press release on August 30, regarding the arrest of a WHP trooper.

“Today, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s

Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police

Department about an investigation involving a trooper.

“The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Advertisement

“The trooper has been identified as Sergeant Gabriel Testerman and is stationed in

Cheyenne.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and all media inquiries should be directed to the

Cheyenne Police Department. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is cooperating fully with the

investigation.”